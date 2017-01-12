Senior midwife ‘rushed’ from baby death inquiry

MIDWIVES were acting ‘outside their scope of practice’ and providing ‘inadequate care’, a tribunal heard yesterday.

As the Nursing and Midwifery Council hearing into alleged misconduct by Lisa Granville, Antonia Manousaki and Tuija Roussel continues, local supervisory authority midwifery officer (LSAMO) for NHS England Helen Pearce told of how an initial report by Granville wrongly concluded there were ‘no major midwifery issues’ after a baby’s death in 2014.

During follow-up interviews after concerns were raised, Granville, who was the risk management midwife on the ward when the desperately ill baby was born, told Ms Pearce that Roussel had reported she was ‘happy with the standard of care provided’.

Granville also told Ms Pearce: ‘I didn’t really look much further...then I had to attend a meeting.

‘I wasn’t expecting the meeting... that took me away from the office for nearly two hours. I was just rush, rush.’