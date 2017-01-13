‘Alcohol production licence not a tax on product’ says Chief Pleas

SARK’S government has refuted claims by Sark Vineyards that it has attempted to destroy the project.

‘Chief Pleas is sad to hear of any potential job losses the decision of SVL may mean,’ it said.

‘It is intended that the cost of the licence to produce alcoholic products should cover the costs of the administration of the law, including the inspection of the premises, and confirming the strength of the product.

‘This is not a tax on the product.’

Chief Pleas also said ‘it is not clear’ how Sark Vineyards found the introduction of an equivalence tax to ‘undermine the future financial viability’ of the business.

‘The tax, as proposed, would be on property quarters and is not a tax on land, it is intended to close a loophole and not raise extra taxes.’

It said the closure would make no difference to the island’s budget. ‘No revenues have been received from the vineyards.’