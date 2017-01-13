New disability law should ‘be tailored to Guernsey’s needs’

GUERNSEY should look at the UK and Europe to see how other countries have enacted laws to give equality to disabled people, according to the director of the Centre for Disability Studies at Leeds University.

Professor Anna Lawson was in the island yesterday to give a public presentation on human rights, equality and disability.

Guernsey’s States approved a disability and inclusion strategy in 2013, but it has not been implemented.

Prof. Lawson suggested that the island could look at the UK to see how its disability laws were working.

‘The UK is recognised for having one of the strongest [disability] laws on paper, but it’s not been implemented very well,’ she said

She added that it was also important to look beyond the UK to see how other countries have implemented similar laws.

‘I think Guernsey has to think about how it wants to articulate the law, but also how it can implement it,’ said Prof. Lawson.

‘You will have to pick and choose. You need to tailor something that is going to work for Guernsey.’