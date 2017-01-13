Shunned deputy keen to stay on with youth, sport work

FORMER Education member Marc Leadbeater is determined to carry on working with the Sport and Youth Commissions despite concerns being raised behind closed doors about his personal life and work-life balance.

Deputy Leadbeater, who resigned last month, admitted initially he did feel bitter and let down when Education, Sport & Culture went back on its wish to have him re-elected to the committee.

When he arrived in the States on Wednesday morning, Deputy Leadbeater told the Assembly that he had been informed by vice-president Deputy Carl Meerveld that the committee no longer wanted him back because they had been advised by a senior deputy that such a move could make them look ‘weak’.

Later that day, president Paul Le Pelley told the Guernsey Press that there were things raised about Deputy Leadbeater’s personal situation, but it was not for him to say publicly.

While Deputy Leadbeater would not reveal which deputy had ‘advised’ the committee, he said it was concerning his disabled son.

‘I do have a son with special needs, and there have been some challenging times at school recently which has taken up a bit of my time.

‘But he is nearly 19 years old, and I’ve dealt with a disabled child for 19 years and it doesn’t impact on my work whatsoever. So I think there is a misconception there,’ he said.

Deputy Leadbeater said he had since picked himself up and had discussed with Deputy Le Pelley the possibility of continuing his role with the Sport and Youth Commissions.