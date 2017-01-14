Guernsey tom’s decline saddens TV’s Titchmarsh

GUERNSEY’S empty and derelict glasshouses have been described as ‘shattered shells’ of their former selves by TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh.

Recalling some of his horticultural regrets and resolutions in the January edition of Gardeners’ World, Alan Titchmarsh listed the decline of Guernsey’s tomato trade as a source of particular sadness.

He said the memory of Guernsey tomatoes had stuck with him over years and felt cheaper alternatives and a lack of interest had caused Guernsey’s once vibrant growing industry to fall away.