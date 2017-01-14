facebook icon twitter icon
Island gets a new mortgage lender

A NEW mortgage lender has launched in Guernsey, led by an islander who has returned after nearly 30 years in London.

Paul Welch, is using his London-headquartered business largemortgageloans.com as the vehicle to introduce lending from the Family Building Society into the island.

Word-of-mouth, since he returned to the island last summer, had already led to a number of contacts from interested people keen to borrow, he said, with up to £100m. available for lending.

Having explored other options for lending in the island, he pursued a link with Britain’s newest building society as ‘the fastest way of getting money into the island’.

