‘Scooter’ once owned by Dame of Sark at auction

AN EARLY example of a mobility scooter that belonged to the Dame of Sark is one of hundreds of items due to go under the hammer at Martel Maides’ auction rooms next week.

The items all belonged to local jeweller and collector Michael Paint, who died in 2014.

Dame of Sark’s carriage is expected to sell for £2,000-£3,000.

It is not known how Mr Paint acquired the carriage, which has been in the care of Guernsey Museum since 1982.

Before being loaned to the museum, the carriage was with the Motor Museum in the Charroterie in the late 1970s.

The auction takes place on Wednesday at 10am in the auction rooms at Cornet Street. Viewings are being held today until 1pm, on Monday from 8.30am to 7pm and Tuesday between 8.30am and 5pm.