PUBLISHED: January 16, 2017 9:45 am Conservation herd to get new additions

TWO Christmas calves are the latest additions to the La Societe Guernsesiaise’s conservation herd.

Nine and 10 were born on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at Cleveland Farm in St Saviour’s, and were collected by the herd volunteers last weekend.

The idea of the herd is to use the male cattle – the steers – to naturally manage land.

While the six mature herd steers are being kept at a field off Route Isabelle, the two calves are being kept in their own pen in a field off Rue des Varendes.