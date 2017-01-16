‘Educate islanders about wildlife on our beaches’

GUERNSEY’S environment is as special as the Brazilian rainforest, according to a bird expert who wants to educate islanders about the wildlife on our beaches.

There have been complaints about dog walkers ignoring the voluntary ban at the Richmond end of Vazon.

La Societe Guernesiaise ornithology section secretary Vic Froome said people needed to be educated about the wildlife and birds which were there.

He said about 40 years ago there were 1,000 birds in this area of the beach but now it has drastically reduced – it is estimated that most have gone – due to a lack of food source, and human disturbance has contributed to this.