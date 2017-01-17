HMS Daring’s commander given camel send-off after three years in charge

ALMOST three years in command of HMS Daring have come to an end for Commander Philip Dennis, who marked his departure by riding off along a Bahrain beach on the back of a camel.

The Guernsey-affiliated, Portsmouth-based Type 45 destroyer’s company decided a send-off with a desert theme would be just the ticket for Cdr Dennis as they reached the halfway point of a nine-month deployment to the Middle East.

After addressing the 250 men and women under his command for the final time, Cdr Dennis departed the ship and found the camel waiting for him.

‘It has been my privilege to have been the captain of HMS Daring for well over two-and-a-half years,’ he said during his address.

‘I hope that you are as proud of your efforts as I am of you.’

The ship’s company formed a ‘gauntlet of honour’ on the beach just outside the Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard and applauded Cdr Dennis as his camel was guided along the sand by an experienced local handler.