Last children’s home has been closed following care review

GUERNSEY’S last institutionalised child care home has been closed, Health & Social Care has said.

Outlining the progress the committee has made since a review into the implementation of the Children Law 2008 by Professor Kathleen Marshall, president Heidi Soulsby said extensive work had taken place to transform the delivery of residential care for looked after children on island.

‘This has included the implementation of the recommendations of an independent review of the service and the closure of Le Carrefour, the last institutionalised child care establishment on the island,’ she said.

Le Carrefour, which was at Rue de la Perruque, Castel, was closed last May and is being refurbished before it is used for specialist assessment purposes.

HSC was responding to written Rule 14 questions by Deputy Lester Queripel, who asked them of six committees.

‘The Committee for Health & Social Care is progressing relevant recommendations set out in Professor Marshall’s November 2015 report,’ Deputy Soulsby added.

‘A progress report is due to be considered at a committee meeting on 18 January, following which it intends to provide the Scrutiny Committee with a formal update.’