Midwifery service inspectors give island clean bill of health

MIDWIFERY inspectors no longer feel they need to keep returning to the island regularly, Health & Social Care has said.

Representatives from the Nursing and Midwifery Council, which carried out a review into the island’s midwifery services in 2014 following the death of a baby, last visited the island in November.

Health said the council had confirmed it had ‘no intention to return to Guernsey unless they felt it was necessary, or they were invited’.

The comments came as three midwives, accused of misconduct in 2014 in relation to the death of the baby, face a tribunal in London.

The hearing continues.

H&SC president Heidi Soulsby said the committee was not comparable with the organisation that existed three years ago.

‘We can now look to the future rather than the past and focus on developing a new model of health and social care that meets the needs of the people of Guernsey and Alderney,’ she said.