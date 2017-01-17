Uber-style inter-island air service months away

INTER-ISLAND air travel seems set for a revolution through a new service being launched from Guernsey over the next few months.

Waves will look to harness latest technology and use a robust Cessna aircraft to deliver a hybrid scheduled service mixed with Uber-style travel on demand, with basic flight costs cheaper than most currently available.

The man leading the project is serial entrepreneur Nick Magliocchetti, who moved to the island last year, primarily to launch a new technology investment fund.

He said he was attempting to resolve a problem which had become obvious to him in meeting many local people before and since his arrival.

‘In the last six months I’ve spoken to a thousand people and without a doubt every single person has said that connections to and from Guernsey are the number one challenge in living in the island.

‘But I’m not here to ruffle feathers, I want to make a massive difference. I see a lot of opportunity in Guernsey but at the moment it’s not being achieved. I hope we can bring people together to solve some of the island’s problems with the use of technology.’

Funding is being sought for the project, but Mr Magliocchetti said that fundraising was nearly closed. He hopes to launch trial and freight services in the next few months, with passenger services starting during the summer, using a 14-seater Cessna 208B Grand Caravan EX aircraft secured on lease.

He said he did not want to be seen as a competitor to the established airlines serving the island.

See today's Guernsey Press for the full story