Waste strategy cost up £2m. a year to £364 for average home

GUERNSEY’S new waste strategy will cost £2m. more a year than originally expected – something that will be covered by increased waste charges.

An update that should go to the States in February says that, once fully implemented, the average household weekly waste bill will rise from £2.15 a week to £7 – or from around £111 to £364 a year – which is said to be 0.6% of household expenditure.

A new system will be introduced for paying for waste, moving away from basing it on TRP values.

Instead, there will be a flat charge levied by the parish, which is likely to be added to by an island-wide flat charge and black bag charge.

STSB wants to keep recycling bags free.

Under the latest proposals, the timetable for hitting tough recycling targets will also be extended.

In a joint policy letter, the States’ Trading Supervisory Board and Environment & Infrastructure Committee are asking States members to give Policy & Resources delegated authority to approve the new facilities at Longue Hougue which will allow for separation and export of waste to Sweden.

The strategy needed to come back because of the rising bill – total capital costs are now £32.2m. instead of £29.5m. agreed in February 2014 – and while separate collections of food waste will go ahead, it will be exported instead of being treated on island, if the States agrees.