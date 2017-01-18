Assurances from Education boss welcomed

TEACHERS’ unions have welcomed assurances from the Education, Sport & Culture president that teaching staff will be involved in discussions about the future of the secondary system.

And both the NASUWT and National Union of Teachers have said they want the four-school model proposed by the previous Education board to be among the discussions.

The NASUWT had previously said it was ‘deeply concerned’ after Deputy Paul Le Pelley revealed plans for a deputies’ workshop later this month at which the committee would suggest various models as a way forward.

But Deputy Le Pelley was quick to allay any fears, saying that the workshops are ‘just the start of the process’ and once politicians’ initial thoughts had been gathered it would be seeking the views of education professionals.