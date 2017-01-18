Kerbside recycling cost projected to be £39.9m

PROJECTED kerbside recycling costs over the lifespan of the new waste strategy have almost doubled as the collection bill spirals upwards.

In 2014, it was expected that kerbside would cost £20.2m. over the 20-year strategy, this now comes in at £39.9m.

Total collection costs, which also include residual waste, are up by £25.9m. to £59.9m., and calls have been made for a rethink.

A States’ Trading Supervisory Board spokesman said that the figures were considered a worst-case scenario.

‘Generous allowances were made, for instance, for investment in new vehicles, should they be required,’ they said.