Kerbside recycling cost projected to be £39.9m
PROJECTED kerbside recycling costs over the lifespan of the new waste strategy have almost doubled as the collection bill spirals upwards.
In 2014, it was expected that kerbside would cost £20.2m. over the 20-year strategy, this now comes in at £39.9m.
Total collection costs, which also include residual waste, are up by £25.9m. to £59.9m., and calls have been made for a rethink.
A States’ Trading Supervisory Board spokesman said that the figures were considered a worst-case scenario.
‘Generous allowances were made, for instance, for investment in new vehicles, should they be required,’ they said.
