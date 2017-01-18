PUBLISHED: January 18, 2017 2:00 pm P&R head welcomes PM’s clarity on Brexit

THE UK’s priorities for its exit from the EU echo the negotiating objectives agreed by the States in its first Brexit policy letter, head politician Gavin St Pier said yesterday, as he welcomed the additional clarity given in Theresa May’s long-awaited speech.

It comes as the UK prime minister said the UK ‘cannot possibly’ remain within the European single market, as staying in it would mean ‘not leaving the EU at all’.

She promised to push for the ‘greatest possible’ access to the single market following Brexit and announced Parliament would get a vote on the final deal agreed between the UK and the European Union.

Deputy St Pier, president of the Policy & Resources Committee, said: ‘It is reassuring that the UK objectives echo or work well with the negotiating objectives agreed by the States in its first Brexit policy letter on 29 June 2016.