Sport and business reps hopeful Waves takes off

REPRESENTATIVES of Guernsey’s business and sports communities yesterday welcomed news that a new airline is looking to start operating in the islands.

Waves has announced that it plans to operate a hybrid scheduled service, mixed with Uber-style travel on demand.

Guernsey Sports Commission CEO David Harry said he was looking forward to meeting the airline to see how it could help local sports clubs.

‘Last year we polled our members to see the problems they were having and quite a number of sports were having difficulty getting across to Jersey,’ he said.

On some occasions matches had to be cancelled as a result of these problems.

‘Any additional service is going to be a bonus,’ said Mr Harry.