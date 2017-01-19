I still have flashbacks of 1980s rape, says victim

ONE of the victims of rapist David Simon, 73, said that she still had flashbacks today although the crimes were committed in the 1980s.

Sentencing Simon to 15 years in prison for raping and indecently assaulting a child and a young woman, Judge Russell Finch commended the two victims for having the courage to come forward and give evidence at trial.

The other woman said she self-harmed, had tried to kill herself and the court process had ‘ruined her’.

Simon, who continued to deny he had committed the crimes, was found guilty in November of 11 historic offences against the two women.

The charges included five counts of rape, five of indecent assault and of gross indecency.

One of the rape counts and three of the indecent assault ones were specimen charges.

‘These are grave matters,’ Judge Finch said.

‘The victim impact statements are vivid and speak for themselves.

‘Each of these women have had their life affected by your, and indeed others – but that is not relevant to this case – predatory activities.’

He said the Jurats found that the use of drugs, given to the victims, was a significant aggravating factor.