Mourant Ozannes in Royal Chambers move

LAW FIRM Mourant Ozannes is moving offices in St Peter Port to the Royal Chambers development on St Julian’s Avenue.

The firm, one of the largest in the island, has been operating from two sites near the Royal Court for a number of years.

It now plans to move all its 147 staff to Royal Chambers before the end of the year following a refit.

The premises are owned by the Longport group. Some parts of the group fell into administration last month with debts of £160m.

Mourant Ozannes confirmed that negotiations over the lease had been ongoing for some months through property agents CBRE and were

not linked with the administration proceedings.

Fund administrators Ipes and accountants EY share the building and Mourant Ozannes will take the space previously leased by national serviced office rental business i2 Office.

Its ambitious plans for the site never took off.

The Rotunda conference and event venue is included in the lease, but the space below, which was at one time planned to become a coffee shop, is not.