P&R investigate claims about deputy’s comments

THE senior States committee is to investigate comments allegedly made by a senior politician about Deputy Marc Leadbeater’s ability to serve on Education because of his disabled son’s needs.

Policy & Resources said it would look into the matter after two complaints were made.

Deputy Leadbeater resigned from Education, Sport & Culture prior to the selection debate and subsequent vote of no confidence but had intended to stand for re-election.

He changed his mind after the committee withdrew its support.

The issue has seen two third sector organisations, one of them the Guernsey Disability Alliance, write to P&R.

One option would be for the matter to be referred to the code of conduct panel.

P&R president Gavin St Pier said, following its enquiries, members would decide whether to take action.

The GDA said it was ‘greatly disturbed’ by the reports that discrimination was still taking place locally.