Welfare reform cost outdated

IMPLEMENTING major social welfare reforms could cost more as the initial estimate of £3.4m. a year is now out of date, Employment & Social Security’s president said yesterday, as she stressed the need to implement the fairer benefit system as soon as possible.

Deputy Michelle Le Clerc was still hopeful that the Social Welfare Benefits Investigation Committee proposals would be introduced next year, despite Policy & Resources warning that funding was unlikely until at least 2019.

It was the first issue to be raised at yesterday’s hearing.

‘We have had some push back from Policy & Resources, who have indicated the funding will not be available until 2019 or beyond when we are out of a deficit position,’ Deputy Le Clerc said.

‘But I have made it very clear that that is not acceptable to Employment & Social Security and we want to implement this at the latest in 2018.

‘We are hoping that this will be part of our prioritisation in the Policy and Resource Plan and when the plan comes back to the States Assembly in June we will also have the support of the Assembly and therefore that will push forward the funding.’

Deputy Le Clerc said the cost involved with implementing the reforms would have to be re-visited.

‘That is the issue that we’ve got, as time moves on, actually the £3.4m. figure two-and-a-half years ago may have changed.

‘We do need to have a look at that but there is not much point in doing all of that work now before we have got some firm agreement we will actually have that funding available.’