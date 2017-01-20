Alderney welcomes its newest arrival

Meet Alderney’s newest resident, Harper Samantha Capazario.

She is Alderney’s first baby of 2017 and was born on-island.

Little Harper was expected at New Year but turned out to be around a week overdue.

She was delivered at the Mignot Hospital by two doctors and two nurses on Saturday 7 January at 7pm, weighing 7lb 11oz.

Her arrival was not without drama.

Complications following her birth meant that two hours after having her, mum Kirsty had to be transferred to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital in Guernsey.

With bad weather preventing a medevac flight, Kirsty was forced to go to Guernsey on the RNLI lifeboat.

She was successfully operated on and returned home the next day.