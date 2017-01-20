Island’s current model of care is ‘unsustainable’

CRACKS are showing in health and social care, the politician responsible has said as she argues the need for transformation.

Writing in today’s Guernsey Press, Deputy Heidi Soulsby, pictured, said that the current model of care is ‘unsustainable’.

‘A major reason for that is our ageing population, with an estimated 20% increase in the over-85s during this political term.

‘We hear a lot about the ageing population as if they are the problem.

‘However, the difficulties for our care system are not the “old’’ but the fact that it has not changed to reflect this demographic shift.’