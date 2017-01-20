‘Join forces, show Whitehall how to work outside the EU’

THE Channel Islands should join forces to show Whitehall how it can prosper outside of the European Union.

That is the view of Will Walden, former director of communications for, and later chief advisor to, Boris Johnson during the EU referendum campaign.

‘You [the Channel Islands] are the perfect model for Britain to look at in terms of operating outside of the EU.

‘I don’t see why there aren’t lessons that can’t be taken from that model that can be applied to government and I think the more you can shout at Whitehall and say “we can help you here” the more they are likely to listen on other stuff.

‘The answer is probably to work together, however unpalatable it might be to work alongside your great competitors in Jersey.

‘The reality is that the louder your voice, the more you will get heard and if you can work together to do that, that’s a good thing.'