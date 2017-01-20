PEH nurse pays £159 to stop student being thrown off train

GUERNSEY nurse Martin Gallagher, 45, has found himself the centre of national attention after he stepped in and paid for a university student’s lost train ticket.

Paying the £159 return ticket led to Mr Gallagher, who is originally from Liverpool and now specialises in kidney diseases at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital, receiving national praise.

‘I am not keen on this flash of fame, I just did something most people in Liverpool would do,’ he said.

‘A quiet life is my kind of life, I’ve been really nervous since this whole thing blew up.’

Mr Gallagher intervened when a plain-clothes police officer and ticket collector threatened to throw 21-year-old Grace Georgina, a pharmacy student at Liverpool University, off the train if she did not show them the ticket she had lost.