Sark volunteers clear Dixcart beach of litter

SARK volunteers took to the island’s most popular beach on Saturday to do a beach clean.

The event was organised by Sark Watch, a junior environmental group, and took place as volunteers across the Channel Islands joined in beach cleans.

Members managed to persuade, by posters, emails and word of mouth, about 20 men, women and children and a couple of dogs to walk down to Dixcart.

The group also provided rubbish sacks and gloves for anyone who had not brought their own.

A very low tide and some welcome winter sun made it an excellent day for doing anything on the beach.

However, there was very little litter – just a few bits of plastic flotsam.

By the time the group had finished their very careful litter sweep, they were fairly confident that Dixcart was litter-free.