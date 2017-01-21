Ambulance response times ‘not affected by roadworks’

RESPONSE times will not be impacted by roadworks in the Rohais which have blocked the main entrance to the ambulance station, the emergency service has said.

Yesterday morning the works entered a new phase between Collings Road junction and The Doghouse.

Senior officer, operations, Dean de la Mare said: ‘St John only has limited access into the Rohais when work is finished for the day and if the road is passable.

‘We are utilising a stand-by point for the north by basing a resource at the Guernsey Fire & Rescue Service headquarters and also in the west at Vazon by Vistas cafe.

‘Our response times will not be affected as the Joint Emergency Services Control Centre dynamically deploys vehicles according to the location and severity of the incident.

‘Also, as always, we utilise our community first responders and co-responders who deploy to our more serious cases as a first response.’