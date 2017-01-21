Drug importer nearly died after swallowing cannabis

DRUG importer Dene Le Prevost could have died, the Royal Court heard, after cannabis resin he concealed internally aggravated an existing medical condition.

Le Prevost, 51, was jailed for three years by Judge Russell Finch, who said there were aggravating circumstances in the case.

Hospital resources should not have to be used for conditions that were self-inflicted, he said.

‘This had serious and potentially fatal consequences for you,’ he said. ‘Had it not been for the work of the medical team you could have been shaking hands with the man at the gate. We venture to suggest that a person of your age should give this sort of thing up.’

Le Prevost was taken to the hospital’s emergency department by ambulance on the morning of 27 July last year complaining of severe lower abdominal pain.

He underwent an exploratory operation for suspected peritonitis and 10 cling film-wrapped packets containing a total of 57.77 grams of cannabis resin were discovered.

He had a perforated bowel and, following the surgery, he spent time in the intensive care unit.