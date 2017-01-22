facebook icon twitter icon
CT Plus drivers are expected to give wheelchair users help

DRIVERS of Guernsey buses are expected to help accommodate wheelchair users, and the current fleet is well-equipped to cope, CT Plus has said.

Wheelchair Supreme Court ruling
Doug Paulley, the wheelchair user who won a partial victory in the Supreme Court this week. It ruled that bus drivers will need to do more to make sure they can use dedicated spaces on buses, following his action against FirstGroup bus company. (Picture by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The company was commenting after Doug Paulley won a partial victory in a Supreme Court case this week, which means bus drivers will have to do more to accommodate wheelchair users.

The action followed a woman refusing to move her pram from

the area reserved for wheelchairs on a FirstGroup bus in 2012, which meant Mr Paulley could not board the vehicle.

The court said the company should consider further steps to persuade non-wheelchair users to move, without making it a legal duty to move them.

It ruled that FirstGroup’s policy of requiring a driver to simply request a non-wheelchair user to vacate the space without taking any further steps was unjustified.

CT Plus has said if a similar circumstance arose on the island, it expected its drivers to react in a way that has now become the aim.

‘If there were to be the example of a bus being almost full, but space could be made possible for a wheelchair user to board if pushchairs were folded, then a driver is expected to make a request in the same way they would make a request to accommodate as many as can be safely carried,’ it said.

