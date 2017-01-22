Deputies raise concerns over waste cost and food disposal

EXPORT of food waste, free recycling bags and the total cost to householders of the new waste strategy are concerning deputies.

David de Lisle said that while he was pleased to see free recycling bags he wanted food waste to be processed in the island, predicting an amendment was likely to attempt to make that happen.

The former Environment minister said he had lobbied the previous Public Services Department to keep recycling bags free.

‘Without any charge, recycling will be encouraged and black bag waste will be reduced as a result,’ he said.

‘Householders should benefit and see a reduction in their costs.’

The area of the strategy with which he has an issue is the change in the plan for dealing with food waste.

Initially there was a proposal to treat it locally, but as costs spiralled and it was decided to exporting it.

Deputy de Lisle backed the building of a locally-based in-vessel composter for food waste.

‘This would avoid the cost of shipping food waste off-island and further congestion of our road and harbour facilities,’ he said.

Current proposals are for islanders to pay for dealing with waste through a fixed island-wide charge combined with a parish charge and a bill for black sacks, while keeping recycling bags free.