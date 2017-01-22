Expats apprehensive as Trump is sworn in

APPREHENSION and the unknown lie ahead as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th US president yesterday, Guernsey expats have said.

Hundreds of thousands of people streamed into Washington to watch Mr Trump officially replace Barack Obama in the White House.

While one American living in Alderney felt a Trump presidency would lead to positive benefits worldwide, former islanders living in America were not so sure.

Gemma Long, who moved to Springfield, Illinois, around two years ago to run her business, Gem PR & Media, said the general feeling in the US about inauguration of Mr Trump was mixed.

‘Of course, there are supporters of the incoming president, however there are many that are not so hopeful.

‘My Democrat friends, some who are still trying to come to terms with the results of the election, are very worried about the future for the country.

‘His transition has been less than smooth, which does not bode well. I am trying to remain positive,’ she said.

‘I think it’s hard to speculate what will happen and the effect Trump’s presidency will have on the world, but I am sure many around the globe will be watching very closely indeed.’