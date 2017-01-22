Further talks planned over bus driver concerns

A POSSIBLE bus drivers strike on Monday has been ruled out by union reps.

On Saturday, Unite the Union regional officer Bob Lanning said those he had spoken to showed 'no indication' of going on strike.

And bus driver and Unite shop steward Dave Atkinson confirmed on Sunday that it would not go ahead.

He also denied there had ever been a meeting between drivers.

Duty card changes, which drivers say will see them lose pay for their signing-in time, are set to come into force tomorrow.

Although concerns remain over this issue, Mr Lanning now believes the drivers will wait to meet with union representatives on Wednesday 1 February.

'There were a lot of comments about it on social media - whether that has made them back off, I don't know,' he said.