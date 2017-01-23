Common sweets an original way to give away

IT’S not quite Willie Wonka’s golden ticket, but someone’s unusual habit of scattering gold-wrapped Werther’s Originals sweets around Pembroke on a Saturday morning continues to confound and amuse L’Ancresse Common users.

By yesterday however there were only wrappers to be seen, with most of the sweets either having been taken home, eaten on the spot or put in the nearest litter bin.

A complaint was sent to the Vale Douzaine and the Commons Council last week over ‘literally handfuls’ of Werther’s Originals, of different varieties, being spread across the coastal pathway at Pembroke, with a trail as far up as the Baie de la Jaonneuse headland.

But those walking in the area at the weekend took a more light-hearted view, although some also highlighted the possible safety issues.

Dog walker Rose Humphreys suggested the culprit had actually been active in the area for around six months.

‘It started late summer – people dropping whole packets of them. They have kept doing it since, every week you see them,’ she said. ‘I don’t know why they do it, if it means something. It is quite strange as there are just so many of them.’

Fellow dog walker Pat Hehenberger said it was a bit of fun, and was more than happy to keep finding them week after week.

‘I quite like them myself,’ she said. ‘I usually pick up a few and eat them.’

