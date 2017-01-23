PEH radiographer guilty of errors – conduct panel

A RADIOGRAPHER incorrectly reported that a pregnancy had failed and did not detect that a Down’s Syndrome baby had an abnormal heart, the Health and Care Professionals Council has found.

A number of allegations against Catherine Birnie, who was subject to a HCPC conduct and competence committee hearing in London, were found to be proved by the panel.

The hearing has been adjourned, but will reconvene in May to consider grounds, impairment, and, if necessary, sanction.

Mrs Birnie was employed at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital in 2009, but left in 2014.

The panel heard how she was a superintendent ultrasound sonographer during the times subject to the allegations.