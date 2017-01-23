Rohais Chinese Takeway scores zero for food hygiene

ROHAIS Chinese Takeaway has received a zero star hygiene rating despite multiple visits to the premises by environmental health officers.

The zero rating, the lowest in the zero to five star rating system, signifies that urgent improvement is required in hygiene standards.

The takeaway’s owners, who would not give their names, said they had an appointment with an environmental health officer early this week and were confident they would ‘get them [their stars] back’ upon further investigation.

The Chinese takeaway, which is a separate business to the chip shop next door, was first inspected earlier this month.

This was followed by subsequent visits, although no changes were made to the initial rating.

In a statement, Environmental Health and Pollution Regulation said ‘further intervention’ would be carried out until there was evidence of significant improvement.