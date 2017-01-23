Women urged to have smear test as rate ‘could be better’

WOMEN in Guernsey are being encouraged to book their smear tests as shocking statistics in the UK reveal uptake is at a 19-year low.

Every day, three women lose their lives to cervical cancer in the UK, but more than one in four women are not attending their test when invited.

Local experts are once again joining a national campaign to highlight the importance of screenings ahead of Cervical Cancer Prevention Week, which began yesterday.

They are calling on islanders to smear their lipsticks, take a selfie and post it on social media with the hashtag #SmearForSmear and #CCPW.

GP Dr Lucy Joslin said regular screenings protected women from cervical cancer and failure to attend could increase significantly the risk of developing the potentially preventable disease.

The uptake of smear tests locally ‘could be better’, she said.

‘The problem over here is that women have to pay for it themselves. It is not funded by the States as it is in the UK. The States pay for the analysis of the sample, but not the smear test itself,’ she said.

‘It is vital that women have their smear tests because the whole idea is that you are potentially catching a problem at an early stage before it has a chance to fully develop into cancer.

‘Cervical and breast screening is the most proven screening programme.’

For detailed information visit choices.gg or follow Choices on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.