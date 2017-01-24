Alderney GP should get full apology, says report

HEALTH should urgently engage in a mediation process with Dr Rory Lyons, reviewers have said, as they strongly highly criticised how the GP has been treated.

The independent review, by the Centre for Rural Health at the University of Aberdeen, said Dr Lyons, who was wrongly implicated in the death of four Alderney residents, had been unfairly treated by the former Health and Social Services Department.

Attempts by the States to apologise showed little public evidence of ‘regret for any wrong decisions being taken’.

The report said the new Committee for Health & Social Care needed to make a full apology and that Dr Lyons should be encouraged to return to practise.