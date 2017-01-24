Condor ‘not complacent’ over improved reliability in 2016
CONDOR FERRIES’ reliability and punctuality improved in 2016.
The operator has published its key performance indicators yesterday, a measure used to evaluate a company’s success in meeting its objectives.
These form part of the service level agreement Condor signed with the Harbour Master of Jersey’s harbour master in 2014.
The report identified that 97.9% of sailings operated last year and 85.6% of those arrived within 30 minutes of the scheduled time.
That compares with 96.1% and 82.3% in 2015.
The figures, along with monthly updates, are published on the company’s website, at www.condorferries.co.uk/performance/.
Comments for: "Condor ‘not complacent’ over improved reliability in 2016"
Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.