Sark Vineyards ‘never viable from the start’

CHIEF PLEAS’ senior politician would have been very happy with the Sark Vineyards operation if it had been ‘of a smaller scale’.

But Policy & Finance committee chairman Charles Maitland acknowledged that not all of the land which was converted to vineyards was being used to its full potential before the start of the project.

It comes after Sark Vineyards Ltd announced it was closing down with the potential loss of 25 jobs because of actions by the government, citing tax on alcohol production and impending changes to land tax.

Chief Pleas has since refuted this claim.

Charles Maitland, the chairman of the island’s Policy & Performance Committee, said his opinion was that the business was never a viable plan from the start.

‘Vines have no history in Sark,’ he said.