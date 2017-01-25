NatWest customers unhappy as it closes St Peter’s branch

CUSTOMERS reacted angrily yesterday to news that the St Peter’s branch of NatWest will close at the end of April.

The Royal Bank of Scotland International said it reviewed its branch network regularly and the decision to close a branch was made on case-by-case basis, based on usage and the changing banking habits of its customers.

It would continue to serve its customers from the St Peter Port, Cobo and St Sampson’s branches.

Former eye surgeon Hugh Bacon said the St Peter’s branch was hugely convenient and it meant that the west no longer had a bank.

‘It’s miles to go to Town and it’s difficult to park there,’ he said. ‘I don’t think they are doing themselves any favours and people might find it more convenient to open an account at Lloyds and bank in St Martin’s.’

Mike and Margaret Allen opened an account at St Peter’s when the St Martin’s branch closed.

‘We came down here because it’s easy to park and far more convenient,’ said Mr Allen. Mrs Allen said she had worked for NatWest in Sark, St Martin’s and St Peter’s.

Carl Foulds, from Direct Architectural Solutions Ltd, was disappointed at the news.

‘I run a business and we weren’t told about this,’ he said. ‘If there was a bank more conveniently placed then I would change my account.’

Margaret Taylor, 73, has banked at the branch for years.

‘It’s absolutely ridiculous [the closure] and I don’t think anyone is happy about it,’ she said.

‘They’ve told us we will have to go to Cobo and I know we have a car but it will still be inconvenient and what happens when you can’t drive any more?’