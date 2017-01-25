Personality government ‘is not fit for purpose’

ELECTION of deputies based on ‘individual personalities, not specific policies’ means Guernsey’s government ‘is not really fit for purpose’, the Scrutiny Management president has said.

Jersey deputy Sam Mezec, who recently criticised the competence of the Jersey government in a speech that has been viewed 100,000 times since online, will be talking about the problems facing Guernsey,

at 7.30 tonight at the Wicked Wolf.

Scrutiny president and Castel deputy Chris Green said the impasse between what the public vote for and what they get was something he felt ‘increasingly uncomfortable with’.

He said it was Scrutiny’s responsibility to ‘hold the island’s political leaders to account’ and make sure States behaviour was in the public’s best interests.

‘On the one hand, as president of the Scrutiny Management Committee, I do sincerely believe that the scrutiny process that I lead does provide a vital and effective function in robustly scrutinising the policy and finances of the States of Guernsey,’ he said.

‘We aim to represent the public interest in these matters and to be an effective champion for the taxpayers of the island.

‘Scrutiny is a very important “check and balance” on the policy programme of Guernsey’s government. Through both our major reviews of policy and of significant financial matters, as well as through our regular public hearings – which are along the lines of the Select Committee hearings at Westminster – we are holding to account our political leaders and examining very carefully what is being done in the name of the people of our island by their government.’