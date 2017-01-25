Second pension ‘set for 2020’

DETAILED proposals for a secondary pension scheme will not go before the States until 2018, although Employment & Social Security president Michelle Le Clerc says that it remains on course to start in 2020.

‘In-principle’ proposals for the scheme, which could eventually see employees contributing 6.5% of their gross salary and employers 3.5% over a phased period, were passed by the States last February.

When outlining the proposals, former Social Security minister Allister Langlois told the States around 25,000 working age people in Guernsey and Alderney were not making any private pension provisions for themselves.

A successful last-minute amendment meant further research would have to be carried out, with Employment & Social Security charged with reporting back this year with an economic impact assessment.

However, Deputy Le Clerc said a detailed outlook would not be presented until next year.

‘The Committee for Employment & Social Security is progressing the resolutions of the States for a secondary pension scheme,’ she said.

‘The committee has formed a project board to work on the detailed provisions of the scheme. The detailed proposals are likely to be brought before the States in 2018.’

The contributions rates proposed last year remain the same and Deputy Le Clerc said everything was on track to meet the scheduled start date.