Curbs on domestic bonfires ‘should be taken further’

EVEN more restrictions could be imposed on domestic bonfires as a deputy fights for a time limit during weekdays.

States members will next week debate whether to approve a recommendation for domestic bonfires to be banned at weekends and restricted to garden waste only.

The proposals are being put forward by the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure following a report from the director of environmental health and pollution regulation, Val Cameron.

However, Deputy Lester Queripel thinks the proposals need to go further.

He has placed an amendment, seconded by Deputy Heidi Soulsby, which would see domestic bonfires, containing just garden waste, being permitted between 7am and 10pm on weekdays only.