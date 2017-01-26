Public thrown out of Le Platon planning meeting

FRUSTRATED St Peter Port residents fear they will be left in the dark about plans to double the capacity of Le Platon Residential Home after the matter was deferred at an open planning meeting, with no guarantee another meeting would be held.

The disruptive meeting, at which the Development & Planning Authority was deciding whether to allow the Clifton home to increase to 49 bedrooms, was adjourned at one point and the public asked to leave after objectors tried to challenge new information which was being given by the planners to the committee.

Many tried to argue that the committee’s own guidelines allowed for the procedure of submissions to be varied to allow for fairness.