‘Push for a freedom of information act like ours’

FREEDOM of information, party politics and bottom-up policy making were three of the main points at a Jersey’s politician’s address to islanders.

Jersey deputy and Reform Jersey party member Sam Mezec spoke last night to about 50 people islanders at the Wicked Wolf about the state of democracy in the Channel Islands, and what could be done to address it.

He said if people were to take nothing else away from the speech, they should push for a freedom of information act for the island similar to that in Jersey.