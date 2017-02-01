PUBLISHED: February 1, 2017 9:45 am G4S funds bikes for St John response unit

ST JOHN GUERNSEY has launched a new cycle unit to help first-aid volunteers respond to incidents during public events.

The response unit, the first of its kind in the Channel Islands and comprising four bicycles and six trained volunteers, enables first-aiders and paramedics on duty at public events and shows across Guernsey – including the Harbour Carnival, Liberation Day and Rocquaine Regatta – to easily cover large areas independently and reach patients more quickly, starting life-saving treatment while an ambulance is on its way.

Bicycle units can also be deployed in high traffic congestion areas to ensure rapid response times.

G4S Channel Islands funded the new unit with customised mountain bikes and equipment including the latest defibrillators, oxygen, medical dressings and specialist clothing.