Carried out work on protected building without permission

FINES totalling £4,000 were imposed on a man who carried out work on a protected building without permission.

The Magistrate’s Court was told how Kevin Cook, of The Old Inn House, Brock Road, St Peter Port, had owned 7, Lower Hauteville, St Peter Port, since 1997 and it was listed in 1983.

It was thought to have been built between 1665 and 1700 and had undergone alteration in the 18th century. It was a three-storey building with a Georgian aesthetic.

Prosecuting officer Jenny McVeigh told the court that when an enforcement officer visited the property in January last year it was found that the roof had been retiled, new lead flashings installed and uPVC windows and dormers fitted.

A letter was sent to Mr Cook asking him to apply for retrospective permission but he did not reply. A second letter was sent instructing him to reply within 21 days, but that too went unanswered.

A challenge notice was issued in April, which compels a person to answer questions when a suspected planning breach had occurred.

It contained 11 questions but again there was no response.

A compliance notice was issued, which prohibited further work. When a conservation officer visited later it was found that more work had been done – roof timbers had been removed and timber lintels replaced with concrete.

Mrs McVeigh said it was not clear when some of the work had been done but the conservation officer considered the work had affected the special interest of the building and had damaged it irreparably.

In interview later, Mr Cook said he had not known that it was a criminal offence to work on the building without permission and he had not stopped.