Model yacht pond being refilled after cracks are sealed

THE model yacht pond should be back in use this weekend after five weeks of work.

The Victorian structure was emptied on 13 January for its annual maintenance.

Guernsey Harbour technical services manager Martyn Stanfield said it had gone really well.

‘We had the Ceps [community and environmental projects scheme] team come in and do the clearing,’ he said.

‘They were clearing out silt and rubbish and finding things like broken glass.’

Then Technical Services staff went in to make repairs.

Mr Stanfield said it was not easy to find the cracks and they would know if they had repaired them all only once the pond was refilled.