‘Traditional’ record shop opens its doors

CUSTOMERS have said a new record shop in Town is a blast from the past and a suitable replacement for old high-street hubs.

Located in Fountain Street, the store was formerly a pop-up shop selling leftover LPs to raise money for Headway Guernsey.

Now, however, it has opened as a full-time music hub selling a huge range of records and CDs.

Collectors will also be welcome to come and sell their own items or buy, or have their collections valued.

Vaughan Davies, the owner of Vinyl Vaughan’s Record Boutique, said the shop had totally evolved from when it was totally dedicated to raising money for charity.

‘We have had a total revamp,’ he said.

‘It is a traditional record shop, a musical hub. I wanted to create that buzz that places like Number 19 used to have. There is a new generation of listeners now and they probably don’t even remember the atmosphere those places had.’

Mr Davies also added he was keen to use the store to support the local live music scene as much as he could.

The shop has a seating area and some room set aside for bands to play live.

‘I want to support local live music – local bands can come and play here, plus we can sell tickets for their gigs and do album releases.’

Sandra and Kevin Stone were visiting the shop on the first day.

‘We have just come to have a bit of a nosey,’ Mrs Stone said.

‘Reliving our youth,’ Mr Stone added.

‘It is a good place to come and support.’

Alongside the business, Mr Davies said they would still be raising money for charities such as Headway through donations and other means.

Vinyl Vaughan’s Record Boutique will also be partaking in Record Store Day 2017 on Saturday 22 April – a national event which started in 2008. It will see exclusive vinyl records released on the day and artists playing live in more than 200 shops across the UK.

‘I have good contacts with the major record companies and we will be getting regular new stock in,’ he said.

‘We will be taking part in Record Store Day.’

Addressing the concerns some have about opening new stores in Town, Mr Davies said modern retail was all about marketing yourself correctly and keeping up to date.

‘Everyone says retail in Town is dead, but you just have to sell the right things.’

He added: ‘I wouldn’t have been able to get to where I am now without the volunteers who helped me, so thanks to all of them.’

Vinyl Vaughan’s Record Boutique is now open daily on apart from Wednesdays and Sundays Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and on Saturday – located at the end of Fountain Street.